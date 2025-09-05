Barrichello, Lammers sons make moves toward F1

Two more famous names are edging closer to Formula 1.

Fernando Barrichello, 19-year-old son of F1 legend Rubens, will make his FIA Formula 3 debut at Monza with AIX Racing before contesting the full 2026 season.

"I’m excited to fight for big things," he said.

Team boss Kenny Kirwan added: "We will be throwing him into the deep end a little, however the experience will prove invaluable for his preparations for 2026."

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Rene Lammers - son of former F1 driver and current Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers - has been signed to Fernando Alonso’s growing A14 Management stable.

Jan told De Telegraaf: "My approach is different from Jos Verstappen’s with Max. I hope he has fun and enjoys himself, but I also want him to realise how far you can go when pushing yourself.

"He won the first six races of the (Spanish F4) season, which was really good. But if you don’t win, you’re not going anywhere."

Asked if Rene has the talent to reach Formula 1, Lammers Sr replied firmly: "Yes!"

The five-year deal with Alonso’s A14 outfit puts Lammers alongside other juniors including Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto and Sebastian Montoya, son of Juan Pablo.