Single-seaters my passion amid Indy move - Schumacher

Mick Schumacher says his upcoming Indycar test is about rekindling his true passion for single-seater racing, as Formula 1 opportunities continue to elude him.

The 26-year-old former Haas driver will drive a Rahal Letterman Lanigan machine at Indianapolis on October 13, after missing out on a Cadillac F1 seat for 2026.

Speaking at the WEC round in Fuji, Schumacher admitted sports cars had only ever been a stopgap.

"I always wanted to drive formula cars," he told formel1.de. "Sports cars were fun, but single-seaters are what I’m passionate about and what I love.

"I’m looking forward to getting back into it."

Until now, Schumacher had resisted the idea of racing in the US, clinging to his Formula 1 dream. But with another F1 door closed, he now sees Indycar as "a great option."

"Indycar has great drivers, and you can see that the races are quite entertaining - with lots of duels," he said. "Plus, there are a lot of drivers I’ve already raced against in the junior series. That’s going to be interesting."

For now, though, the focus is purely on testing.

"I want to try out different categories. I think it will be very different from the WEC Hypercar class, but also different from Formula 1," the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher explained.

"I’m still pretty young."

Currently racing for Alpine in the WEC, Schumacher’s race at Fuji ended in disappointment - a distant second - while his teammates secured a historic win.