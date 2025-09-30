Leclerc sounding out rivals amid Ferrari doubts

Fresh rumours suggest Charles Leclerc’s management has begun exploring alternatives to Ferrari, as uncertainty builds around 2026 and beyond.

According to RMC Motori, Leclerc’s long-standing relationship with the Scuderia is under strain after seven winless seasons in red. With new regulations looming, his manager Nicolas Todt has reportedly held meetings with senior figures from McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes.

At Monza, Todt was seen in talks with McLaren boss Andrea Stella and legal adviser Alessandro Alunni Bravi, while further meetings took place with Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin and Toto Wolff in Capri - where Wolff also held summer discussions with Max Verstappen.

RMC suggests that one possible scenario could involve a future driver swap, with championship leader Oscar Piastri ultimately moving to Ferrari in exchange for Leclerc.

Mark Webber, who manages Piastri, admitted Ferrari remains "a point of arrival," but stressed the Australian must first complete his development at McLaren.

"For now, he must stay at McLaren," the former Red Bull driver said. "He must complete his development, and even if Ferrari remains a point of arrival, he must achieve the final result.

"In the meantime, it would be better if he improved his Italian," Webber smiled.

Meanwhile, Leclerc’s contract runs until 2029, but insiders suggest 2027 could be a natural exit point depending on Ferrari’s trajectory - particularly with Lewis Hamilton’s future also uncertain beyond 2026.

When asked about the Mercedes rumours, Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen recently told De Telegraaf newspaper: "It’s not all that exciting, you know. Everyone’s calling everyone.

"Or don’t you think Toto is calling Charles Leclerc? That’s just another puzzle everyone’s trying to solve for themselves."