Dutch King hints at possible F1 return after 2026

Dutch king Willem-Alexander says Formula 1 could yet return to Zandvoort in the future, even as the race faces the definite axe after 2026.

The race’s private organisers announced long ago that they are bowing out amid spiralling costs and heavy competition from other potential hosts.

Unlike many grands prix, the Dutch GP receives no government backing.

"I understand the financial considerations," said the King, "but it’s a shame that Formula 1 is disappearing again."

He was speaking with Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau, the Netherlands’ largest news agency, while walking the Zandvoort grid with Queen Maxima and their three princesses.

"Fortunately, we can still enjoy it twice more," Willem-Alexander said. "And who knows, the event might return again.

"But it’s definitely one of the most beautiful events we have."

The monarch said he remains fascinated by the sport in general. "It’s the combination of top-level sport, strength, and technical expertise.

"The innovations in Formula 1 ultimately find their way back onto the road in sustainability, even better materials, and even safer cars. Society truly benefits from it."

However, despite the presence of the royal family and the ongoing popularity of Max Verstappen, organisers and merchandise vendors admitted demand has dipped in 2025.

Friday’s attendance at Zandvoort, for example, fell short of a sell-out.