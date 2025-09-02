Aston Martin denies Alonso strategy bias

Aston Martin has denied that Fernando Alonso is being hurt by consistently poor or biased strategy calls.

The two-time champion, 44, turned heads with strong pace on Friday at Zandvoort. But after qualifying only tenth, he was then left utterly furious in and after the race - finishing just P8.

To make matters worse, teammate Lance Stroll - who had crashed in both practice and qualifying and started last - still finished ahead of Alonso. It was not the first time for the Silverstone based team, and Alonso has repeatedly complained in 2025 that only his strategies often seem to go wrong.

During Sunday’s race, he raged on the radio, at one point screaming loudly and accusing his engineer of "forgetting" him.

"We finished behind a Williams, who struggled a bit this weekend, behind a Haas, who were very slow, and behind my teammate, who started last and still finished ahead of me," Alonso told El Mundo Deportivo.

"So we’ve done something really different with my strategy to finish like this. They’re doing something with the strategy that we haven’t yet understood."

However, team boss Andy Cowell denied there is any deeper issue. "The strategy is done centrally because there’s only one box, so you have to make sure you consider it from the team’s perspective," he said.

Trackside boss Mike Krack agreed. "Fernando was angry with the race, with us, and with everyone else," he smiled.

"We can’t do anything in these situations. We have to accept it as it is and try to find the best solution with the new limiting conditions."