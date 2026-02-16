Vasseur rebukes talk of Hamilton engineer ’problem’

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has firmly dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer situation is destabilising the team.

After Hamilton admitted that not having his long-term replacement for ousted race engineer Riccardo Adami in place for the start of the season is "detrimental", Vasseur was asked about the issue in Bahrain - and pushed back strongly.

"That’s not the discussion we’re having," he said. "The cooperation between the team, Lewis and the pit wall is very good. I see a confident Hamilton in Bahrain, with a very good attitude.

"The attitude is to do a better job tomorrow than today. If there are areas where we can improve, we will continue working in that direction. But Lewis had a very good attitude about it."

Pressed again on the topic, the Frenchman responded more sharply.

"Please stop with this story!" Vasseur said. "There are 22 cars in the paddock. Every year there are about six or seven new engineers, and we’ve also seen many changes among the team principals.

"I’m probably the oldest, along with Toto Wolff. Three or four team principals change every year, and that doesn’t mean the end of the team.

"A team today consists of about 1,500 people. It’s not just about a race engineer," Vasseur said. "Formula 1 is always about the team, never about an individual."