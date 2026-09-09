Vasseur under pressure after Monza disaster

Italian speculation over Fred Vasseur’s future has returned again after Ferrari’s disastrous home race at Monza exposed both poor performance and growing tension between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Corriere della Sera’s Daniele Dallera wrote that Vasseur’s renewed contract has not removed the pressure from above.

"His future as boss is unclear," the article read.

"There’s a lot of pressure at Maranello, and it’s coming from above, that could trigger a layoff."

Dallera said Ferrari does not currently have an obvious replacement ready, but warned that Monza may ultimately prove the turning point if results do not improve.

"There’s no Plan B beyond the French manager. Now," he wrote.

"But Monza could have transformative effects. Vasseur’s Ferrari is under observation."

Corriere dello Sport’s Fulvio Solms was even more severe, arguing that Ferrari’s leadership problem now extends beyond car performance.

"A team principal clarifies the rules of engagement to his drivers before the race, not after," he said.

That follows Hamilton’s public criticism that Ferrari has no written rules for its drivers fighting each other, while Leclerc has pushed back against suggestions that the pair are personally at war.

Ralf Schumacher believes the deeper issue is "the lack of unity".

"They’re battling each other, they’re yelling at each other over the radio, then there’s finger-pointing after the race," he said.

He contrasted that with Michael Schumacher’s title-winning Ferrari era.

"Such accusations never existed, and if there was anything to clarify, it remained internal," said the German.

"It was a family."

Veteran Ferrari commentator Leo Turrini also put the responsibility squarely on Vasseur.

"It is certainly up to Vasseur, who has been in Maranello for almost four years, to manage the situation."

"If he doesn’t succeed, we all understand what needs to be done."