Williams finally runs FW48 as first design clues emerge

Williams has finally put its 2026 car on track, completing a low-key filming day at Silverstone after missing the entire Barcelona shakedown and becoming the last team to run its new machine.

Running under typical winter conditions at Silverstone for a filming day, the Mercedes-powered car drew attention simply by turning a wheel, with observers keen to see what Williams has been developing out of sight.

The team later released its first official image of the real car - a frontal view that revealed only part of the story. As already confirmed in launch data, Williams has opted for a pullrod front suspension, a solution shared only by Alpine and newcomer Cadillac, a relative rarity on the grid.

What stood out, however, was the geometry. Like Aston Martin, Williams has mounted the front arm of the upper wishbone unusually high on the chassis, while the rear arm sits much lower. The layout creates a pronounced anti-dive effect, designed to limit how much the nose pitches under heavy braking.

Other visible details included a relatively wide nose, attached to the front wing via two outward-protruding brackets. That solution contrasts with the approach used by Mercedes and Aston Martin, which connect the wing to the nose via a central element.

The notably round and large airbox also caught the eye, although it is not as extreme as the Racing Bulls solution.

Williams’ absence so far has already been factored into early pecking order assessments. "Williams didn’t get around to driving, and Aston Martin only got to the end of the week right at the end," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown, referring to the Barcelona shakedown.

"So you really have no idea what Williams is up to. It looks like it’s between the four major teams," he said.

"It’s hard to say anything about the order, but if you were to go to Las Vegas now, Mercedes would probably be the favourite."