Aston Martin quiet on rumours Cowell to be sacked

Aston Martin is refusing to deny growing speculation that team principal Andy Cowell’s position has become uncertain following a turbulent period inside the technical department.

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation.

"The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."

After the chequered flag in Las Vegas, British media suddenly linked Christian Horner with the role - a move that would reunite him with Adrian Newey, although many insiders doubt it given persistent suggestions that part of Newey’s Red Bull exit was due to friction with Horner, who was later removed from his position.

Other international outlets believe Andreas Seidl is being considered, while Dutch publications report that Cowell’s tenure as team boss has become "untenable" following a wave of recent high-profile departures.

Eric Blandin, the head of aerodynamics, was the most significant name to leave, while up to seven other staff members were dismissed following recommendations from Newey and technical director Enrico Cardile, according to paddock rumours.

Cowell only took over as Aston Martin team principal earlier this year, having joined the outfit as part of Lawrence Stroll’s restructuring drive.

Some reports suggest Cowell could remain within the organisation in a different capacity, particularly in managing integration with Honda in the new 2026 power unit era.

Before Horner and Seidl were mentioned, Stroll was believed to have asked former CEO Martin Whitmarsh if he would consider returning to take the reins.

Whitmarsh told the BBC: "I decided to leave Aston Martin in 2023 and, whilst Lawrence has been very generous, I no longer wanted a role in the team."

On track, the team’s season has been particularly disappointing. Fernando Alonso made clear after the Las Vegas GP that he is eager to move on from the 2025 car.

Speaking to DAZN, he described the final rounds as "two celebratory Grands Prix".

"Qatar, with the sprint race where we don’t have much time to rest, and then Abu Dhabi, which is usually a farewell and then a bit of a break," he said.

"Two celebratory races - we won’t be driving this car anymore, so this has to be a reason to celebrate."