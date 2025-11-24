Alonso slams Vegas and calendar, F1 CEO defends event

Fernando Alonso has launched into a strong criticism of Formula 1’s Las Vegas GP, attacking both the track surface and its position on the calendar - coinciding with a firm but diplomatic rejoinder from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Speaking to Spain’s AS, Alonso said the 6.2km ’Strip Circuit’ remains fundamentally flawed despite its high-speed layout.

"The circuit is fun because it’s high-speed. But the asphalt doesn’t meet Formula 1 standards," said the F1 veteran.

"It’s too slippery, we can’t get the tyres up to the right temperature, there’s no grip, and it’s extremely bumpy. It’s borderline unsafe to race on.

"We need to talk to the FIA about whether this is acceptable for the coming years."

The two-time world champion, 44, then turned his attention to the event’s placement on the schedule.

"The position on the calendar, if I’m honest, is difficult for us," Alonso continued. "It’s tough coming here with the time difference and how far it is from Europe.

"We did Brazil two weeks ago and now we’re going straight to Qatar with a 17-hour flight and a 13-hour time difference. I don’t think any other sport in the world would accept that.

"The circuit is fine, but the asphalt and the position on the calendar are on the limit," he added. "My understanding is that we’re doing it now because it’s the quietest weekend in Las Vegas - the weekend before Thanksgiving - but if we go by that logic, we should do Monaco in February because everything is quieter then.

"There are things we need to think about."

Domenicali, however, maintained that Formula 1 is committed to improving the event each year and sees no reason for major calendar changes.

"For every Grand Prix, we work constantly with the promoters to raise the bar," he told L’Equipe. "We’ve been racing in Las Vegas for three years now, and this year has been the best yet. It’s a fantastic city, an incredible street circuit, and we witnessed an exceptional weekend of events."

He said the promoter and F1 will once again review this year’s edition.

"After the race this weekend, we’ll analyse everything again to discuss what worked and what we can improve, and believe me, we will act on those points. There’s always more to do."

When asked about the demanding end-of-season sequence of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Domenicali dismissed talk of restructuring.

"I don’t think that’s a criticism," he insisted. "Of course, the end of the season is busy, but these are incredible professionals who love what they do. If you look at other sports with 80 or 100 events per season, we have 24. As a global sport, it’s part of the job to travel and experience these incredible places."

With Las Vegas’ race contract expiring in 2027, the event’s long-term future is already under discussion.

"All I can tell you is that we intend to stay here long-term," Domenicali said. "You can see that through the investment. We’re just getting started in Las Vegas - so please be patient. It’s coming."