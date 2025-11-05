Ecclestone says Hamilton ’losing control’ at Ferrari

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has delivered a scathing assessment of Lewis Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari, claiming the seven-time world champion’s move to Maranello has already failed to meet expectations.

"Everything is slipping out of his control there," Ecclestone told RTL. "He wanted to become world champion there and is now surprised that he can’t."

Although Ecclestone acknowledged Hamilton as "one of the best of the last ten years," he said the Briton is in fact "not the best" - adding that his partnership with Ferrari has become "more of a financial marketing project."

"I believe he’ll do more with fashion in the future," Ecclestone quipped.

The 95-year-old also turned his criticism toward Ferrari’s leadership, suggesting the team lacks the decisive authority it once had.

"The problem is that Ferrari needs a dictator at the top to be successful," he said. "They don’t speak Italian there - they speak Ferrari. Everyone in Italy has a say and interferes, deciding what’s right and what’s wrong.

"(Fred) Vasseur is too weak - not a dictator."