Developments still coming for 2025 Ferrari - boss

Ferrari is not yet giving up on the 2025 season.

German newspaper TZ is reporting that an increasingly downbeat Lewis Hamilton and the Maranello based team are at loggerheads over whether to keep developing the current car, or switch all resources to the radical new 2026 regulations.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur thinks there is still developmental scope in the 2025 single seater - and Ferrari is now only behind McLaren in the constructors’ standings.

"We’ve recovered well from the big gap we had at the beginning," said the Frenchman.

"But we’re here to win. And McLaren is way too far ahead."

Indeed, the gap between McLaren and Ferrari is an incredible 197 points - more than Ferrari’s entire points tally so far.

Worse still, Ferrari’s hopes that the flexible wing clampdown would hurt McLaren in Barcelona were completely unfounded. "They still clearly have the best car."

Nonetheless, with Red Bull also admitting McLaren is increasingly out of reach, it would be slightly odd if every other team simply gave up just 9 rounds into a 24 race calendar.

"We will continue to push ahead with development," Vasseur confirmed.

It’s rumoured a new suspension layout is in the works at Maranello. "We don’t want to give anything away," the 57-year-old insisted. "There are visible updates that must be announced, and there are those that are invisible and must not be announced."