Bottas admits Mercedes limiting Cadillac preparations

Valtteri Bottas says his unfamiliar year as Mercedes reserve has given him valuable insight for Cadillac’s 2026 Formula 1 debut - but admits it would have been better if he had been free to integrate earlier.

Speaking to Goodwood.com, Bottas said his season out of racing has been useful but also restrictive.

"If I could have, I would probably have done a lot more stuff with the team, because there is a lot to prepare," he admitted, when asked about his forthcoming return to the grid with Cadillac.

"I’m involved, not as much as Checo because I can’t. I’m here at Mercedes. It is what it is."

Bottas, who last raced in 2024 for Sauber, will only be able to join Cadillac full-time after the Abu Dhabi finale due to his remaining obligations with Mercedes. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez has been at the wheel of a 2023 Ferrari as Cadillac’s race team gets up to speed.

The Finn said he has still been plugged into key discussions.

"When it comes to the key meetings and key information, we’ve had those conversations," Bottas explained. "Mercedes is still my employer, and I’ve got to be ready each weekend, just in case. But when I have free time, I’m using it wisely, working for the future."

Bottas said his reserve role - including tyre tests and listening in on all operational channels - has given him a deeper understanding of how a team works.

"I’ve been seeing how it all operates, hearing everything through all the channels," he said. "I have much more knowledge than I ever had before. It can really help when joining a team that is building everything from scratch."

And although he knows year one with Cadillac will be painful, he is ready for the challenge.

"It’s going to be hard, starting everything from nothing," Bottas said. "We need to be realistic. But I’m prepared."

The 10-time race winner said the year away has sharpened his motivation.

"It’s made me respect the sport and the drivers even more. Next year I’m way more lucky and proud to be on the grid than I probably would have been without a year of non-racing."