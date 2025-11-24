Race wins ’only late next season’ predicts Marko

Red Bull is publicly tempering expectations for the first year of Formula 1’s radical 2026 regulations, with Dr Helmut Marko admitting that the team’s new in-house engine - developed with Ford - is unlikely to be a frontrunner straight away.

That engine will debut in a season defined by sweeping technical change - lighter cars, active aerodynamics, major ERS increases, sustainable fuels, and a full reset of chassis architecture.

Speaking in Las Vegas, Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan summed up the scale of the challenge.

"Ten weeks - yeah, that’s a bit shocking, isn’t it?" he said of the countdown to pre-season testing.

"We’re taking on a new engine as well. Aren’t we lucky? What a privilege! Probably the only carryover part of the chassis is the steering wheel quick-disconnect. A whole new car, new engine, new rules - 2026 is wipe the slate clean and off you go again."

Marko echoed that theme in Osterreich newspaper.

"Nothing’s proven just because Mercedes declares itself the favourite," he said, amid parallel rumours that Red Bull-Ford’s unit is already lagging behind.

"But of course, it’s unlikely that we show up with our own engine and are the fastest right away."

Crucially, he drew a line between early-season competitiveness and longer-term targets. "As long as we’re not completely out of contention like we were back then with the Renault engine, that’s fine," Marko said.

"There’s also the FIA regulation that allows for adjustments after six months."

Red Bull is therefore clearly not treating a 2026 title as its primary objective. "As long as we see progress with the new car, we’re happy," he declared.

"Being able to win is the ultimate goal. In other words, we want to be winning races again in the second half of the year."