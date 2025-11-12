Court date set for FIA election challenge

The Paris Court of First Instance will issue its verdict on December 3 in the legal case brought by Swiss racing driver Laura Villars against the FIA, ahead of the governing body’s presidential election.

Villars, a declared candidate to challenge current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is contesting FIA rules that she claims make it "impossible" for outsiders to mount a genuine campaign.

Her lawsuit seeks to suspend the election until the case is resolved, though the FIA vote remains scheduled for December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.