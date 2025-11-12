Italian media erupts after Elkann blasts drivers

Ferrari president John Elkann’s extraordinary public rebuke of his Formula 1 drivers continues to dominate headlines in Italy, dividing opinion across the country’s major sports newspapers.

Following his comments in Milan that Ferrari’s drivers should "talk less" and "think not of themselves, but of Ferrari," many in the paddock believe Elkann’s anger was aimed chiefly at Lewis Hamilton.

Writing in Corriere della Sera, Daniele Sparisci said the presidential outburst "was addressed specifically to Lewis."

"Some of Charles’s comments could have been irritating," he noted, "but the message was for Hamilton. The honeymoon is over.

"Elkann is disappointed with his performance and a certain attitude. Hamilton, who has never stood on the podium, often voices criticism - from internal dossiers to FIA penalties. In Brazil, he called the stewards a ’joke’ and was penalised five seconds for a collision with Colapinto.

"These are the kinds of scandals Ferrari carefully avoids."

However, Carlo Vanzini of Sky Italia urged calm, saying the entire team - including management - should now stay silent and regroup.

"Ferrari’s embarrassing numbers, both compared to rivals and between their own drivers, should make everyone in Maranello realise that perhaps the best thing to do is to remain silent for a while," he said.

"Gather your thoughts, fix things, and finally give the fans a car worthy of their love."

Meanwhile, Luigi Perna in La Gazzetta dello Sport shifted the focus from the drivers to the team’s broader failings.

"They’re the only top team not to have won a single race this season," Perna wrote. "In fact, their last victory was the 2024 Mexican GP with Carlos Sainz - the very driver management dismissed to make way for Hamilton.

"Ferrari has now gone 25 races without a win, the sixth-worst drought in its history."

Amid renewed rumours that Elkann remains unconvinced by team principal Frederic Vasseur, the president told Corriere dello Sport he still supports him - at least for now.

"He’s completely focused on his job - ensuring the team can return to the top," Elkann said.

He then drew a pointed comparison with Ferrari’s endurance racing success. "We’re extremely happy with the great victory in the WEC championship, which came in a difficult year and was possible thanks to unity."