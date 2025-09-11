Colapinto contract call due by October - Briatore

Flavio Briatore says Alpine will decide by the end of October whether Franco Colapinto keeps his seat for 2026.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, the 75-year-old de-facto team boss admitted the Argentine rookie has struggled but suggested continuity is the preferred option.

"The team needs stability, and the possibility of keeping the same two drivers is part of that stability," Briatore said.

At Monza last weekend, Alpine re-signed Pierre Gasly through 2028 - a move Briatore called "fundamental for the team."

"He’s one of the best drivers and one of the pillars of the project," said the Italian. "He’s part of the family and wants to win with us," he said.

As for Gasly’s teammate, Briatore added: "At the moment, we haven’t decided yet, but normally, stability means keeping them both.

"The most important thing is to make a car that performs."

Alpine will abandon its Renault works program at the end of the year in favour of a Mercedes customer supply for the new rules era, which Briatore believes will finally remove a key handicap.

"In 2026, we will have an engine like the others. It may or may not be better, but we will no longer have the excuses we have now with the engine," he explained.

"Honestly, we thought we’d be much better this year. The engine we have is really a big handicap. Especially now that the 20 cars are within a second of each other. With two tenths less, you can find yourself from sixth to seventeenth place."

Currently last in the constructors’ standings, Briatore says Alpine has deliberately prioritised its 2026 car. "Alpine doesn’t have the capacity to develop the 2025 car and make the new car for 2026. At some point, you have to make choices," he admitted.

Despite speculation about Renault’s long-term commitment, he insisted backing remains solid.

"The finances are there with the support of Renault and our sponsors. The wind tunnel and the engineers are working well. We have everything we need to do this, and we must do it," Briatore said.

"We can make the podium next year. We have the potential to be in the top six and even the top four if everything goes well. I didn’t come back to play the tourist."

Briatore, who led Renault to back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, also stressed new CEO Francois Provost’s support.

"Francois Provost wants a competitive team, and I guarantee we’ll be there next year. That means finishing on the podium, being in the top six or seven.

"From the commercial side to the technical side, everyone is very motivated."