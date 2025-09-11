Ferrari loses engine ’genius’ Zimmermann to Audi

Ferrari has suffered a major blow to its 2026 Formula 1 program, with veteran engine chief Wolf Zimmermann and his deputy Lars Schmidt leaving Maranello to reunite with Mattia Binotto at Audi.

Zimmermann has been a cornerstone of Ferrari’s hybrid-era engine department since arriving from Mercedes in 2014 at former team boss Binotto’s request.

He designed the so-called ’Superfast’ power unit and was leading development of Ferrari’s next-generation engine for the sweeping 2026 regulations.

Il Corriere della Sera described him as "a genius with long, rock-star-like hair," noting that his departure alongside Schmidt comes at a delicate moment for the Scuderia.

"With two notable departures just months before the new 2026 regulations come into force, it’s a delicate period for the department headed by Enrico Gualtieri," wrote journalist Daniele Sparisci.

Another Italian daily, La Repubblica, called Zimmermann "the father of Ferrari engines," confirming that both he and Schmidt will join the Binotto-led new works Audi outfit, which will replace Sauber on the grid next year with an all-new German-made power unit.

Ferrari insists the separation is amicable and part of "normal turnover," pointing to incoming talent from Alpine and Mercedes to support Gualtieri.

Still, the optics are difficult as rivals press ahead with their own 2026 projects. Rumours suggest Mercedes may already hold an advantage in the new 50-50 hybrid formula, although these claims remain unverified.

Veteran Italian columnist Leo Turrini said the exits raise awkward questions. "The split is news that lends itself to conflicting interpretations," he wrote in Quotidiano Nazionale.

"Either there is disappointment in the Ferrari 2026 engine, or Binotto simply convinced them to follow him to Audi. Winning helps you win - when you lose, the rumours overflow."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur has attempted to play down the departures as part of the normal ebb and flow of technical staff in Formula 1. But the timing is conspicuous - Ferrari has reportedly yet to bench-test its complete 2026 power unit, with just three months until the FIA homologation deadline.

Meanwhile, the Audi project confirmed a new tie-up with Adidas, which from 2026 will supply and sponsor both Audi and Mercedes.