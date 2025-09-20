Fornaroli confirms F1 talks amid Alpine speculation

Leonardo Fornaroli has admitted he is already speaking with Formula 1 teams about 2026, as Alpine’s driver plans remain the subject of paddock gossip.

"My manager and I are doing a great job and are starting to hold discussions with F1 teams for next year," the Formula 2 points leader told Sky Italia in Baku.

"I, however, am focused on the end of this season, with the goal of winning."

That comes just days after reports linked the 20-year-old Italian with Alpine, where Flavio Briatore is weighing up options to partner Pierre Gasly next year.

The speculation has fed into a reawakened silly season in Baku, with some suggesting Mercedes could place Kimi Antonelli at Williams - opening the door for Carlos Sainz to return to Brackley alongside George Russell.

An internal Mercedes source doubts Antonelli is headed elsewhere. "He has a contract with us, and I don’t think there will be any problems, especially if he gets good results in the next races.

"And the Williams option also seems difficult to me."

Alpine advisor Briatore, meanwhile, appeared to rule out options like Fornaroli or Antonelli altogether.

"It’s a choice between Franco (Colapinto) and Paul (Aron)," he said. "I have to figure out which of them is the best choice for the team.

"I need another race or two to make a decision."