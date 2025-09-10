Newey believes new car ’will be the best’ - Alonso

Fernando Alonso says the arrival of Adrian Newey at Aston Martin this year gave him new confidence about the team’s future.

In comments leaked from a sponsor interview with Maaden and distributed by Spanish outlets, two-time champion Alonso described Newey - who is leading Aston’s 2026 design - as "the best designer in the history of the sport."

"Newey makes me feel very safe," said the 44-year-old.

"Probably no one will ever match his numbers. His way of working explains some of the results he’s achieved.

"He has an incredible way of seeing the car as a single piece that works together, not as individual devices that provide performance," the Spaniard continued. "He’s able to anticipate the entire car as if it were a single piece. He seems to have everything under control at all times.

"He has a self-confidence I’ve probably never seen before. He’s not worried about other teams, other philosophies, or other designs. He believes his will be the best."

Alonso said Aston Martin’s recent struggles were turned around by leadership moves such as Newey’s signing. "Arrivals like Newey have allowed us to reset our expectations and our motivation," he said.

"If you don’t see any change when the situation isn’t good, then it becomes a problem. Then you lose confidence. But I think what I’ve found at Aston Martin is a team and a leadership that will never be happy until we win."

Alonso recalled Newey’s visit to Monaco earlier this year. "He doesn’t talk to many people, but at the same time he’s always thinking and tinkering with things. The front wing here, the suspension there - I think he’s more of an artist than an engineer."

Finally, the 32-time grand prix winner said he and Newey share a similar mindset. "When we’re motivated, we become obsessed," he smiled.