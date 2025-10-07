Gasly slams Alpine car after ’boring’ Singapore

Pierre Gasly left Singapore deeply frustrated after a dismal weekend for Alpine, describing his race as "boring" and admitting that driving the team’s car is "just not fun at the moment."

The Frenchman, who started from the pitlane after a qualifying failure and finished second to last, told Krone Zeitung that the lack of pace left him with little to fight for. "Starting from the pitlane, stuck behind the rear wing of another car for 50 laps - simply a boring race," he said.

When asked about the brutal physical conditions typical of Singapore, Gasly responded with sarcasm. "It was fine. We were too slow for it to be physically demanding," he was quoted as saying by Krone Zeitung.

"It’s just not fun to drive like this at the moment," he added. "We’re just not competitive enough to really fight. It’s just frustrating."

Alpine’s form slump has now stretched over several weekends, with the team failing to score points since Belgium. "To be honest, the last few weekends just haven’t been good enough. Overall, it feels like we’re not getting it right," Gasly admitted.

Despite major restructuring at Enstone and the promise of better performance once the team adopts Mercedes customer power units in 2026, Gasly’s patience appears to be wearing thin. "You still try," he said.

"You try to put pressure on the car in front of you and force it into making a mistake. That’s all you can do."

The 29-year-old finished P19 in Singapore, ahead of only Nico Hulkenberg, who spun his Sauber. "Now we need to sit down with the team, discuss some things, and work on them together," said Gasly. "Austin should suit us better as a track."