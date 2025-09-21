Briatore shuts Alpine’s door to Tsunoda

Flavio Briatore has all but shut the door on Yuki Tsunoda and other outside contenders for Alpine’s second seat in 2026.

"I don’t see any other possibility," the Italian told reporters, having earlier insisted the choice is now between incumbent Colapinto and team reserve Paul Aron.

"It’s between Franco and Paul. Paul is a very nice guy, and a very fast driver. And I need to understand what’s best for the team, you know?"

Tsunoda’s slim hopes of reviving his Formula 1 career outside Red Bull appear to be dwindling, with Briatore making clear he has "no interest in anyone" else.

"Before, people drove me crazy because I managed 50 percent of the drivers on the grid. Now, I don’t manage anyone. I don’t care. I’m not interested," said the 75-year-old.

"My only interest is to try to recruit the best driver available and do the best job possible with us. It’s as simple as that."

Briatore said true talents are always obvious - and he does not see that quality in today’s junior series. "I remember when Schumi was racing in Group C with Sauber, he was winning every race," he said.

"GP2 was the same - Hamilton was always on the podium. Fernando was driving a Formula 3 car or something and he was winning every race. I remember testing him at Minardi and Giancarlo (Minardi) called me and said, ’I’ve never seen anything like this.’

"The rest? Have you seen the F2 and F3 races? You see a driver win a race. The next race, he’s 14th, then 3rd, then 12th again."

For Tsunoda, the path forward looks bleak without Red Bull support. "It’s not my job to talk to other teams or do anything like that," said the Japanese driver at Baku.

"My job is to drive fast and get the right results."