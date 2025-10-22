Colapinto backtracks after Alpine deletes critical post

Franco Colapinto has issued a conciliatory statement ahead of the Mexican GP after Alpine quietly deleted an earlier social media post that criticised his defiance of team orders in Austin.

The post, which had quoted team manager Steve Nielsen describing Colapinto’s actions as "disappointing" and promising an internal review, disappeared from Alpine’s official channels early this week - prompting speculation that tensions were being smoothed over behind the scenes.

Now the 22-year-old Argentine has adopted a far more measured tone.

"The team situation on Sunday has been discussed internally and it is clear that instructions by the team must always be followed no matter what," Colapinto said.

"We are all together, and we are all working towards the same goal to keep getting better with each session and each race weekend."

The incident in Austin, where Colapinto overtook teammate Pierre Gasly for 17th despite orders to hold position, had drawn a rare level of public criticism from Enstone’s leadership.

Adding intrigue to the timing, Alpine junior Paul Aron will drive Gasly’s car in Friday practice at Mexico City - part of F1’s mandatory rookie-session program, but an appearance that many see as symbolic given the uncertainty over Colapinto’s longer-term future.

Aron, Alpine’s 21-year-old reserve driver, is clearly second in line after Colapinto for a race seat.