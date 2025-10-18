Colapinto set for Alpine renewal amid tough season

Franco Colapinto looks poised to stay with Alpine for 2026, according to Spanish broadcaster DAZN, which reports that confirmation of the Argentine’s new deal is expected between the Mexican and Brazilian grands prix.

The news follows Alpine’s unveiling of striking yellow flashes on its special livery debuting in Austin featuring Colapinto’s main sponsor Mercado Libre - the Argentine e-commerce giant whose colours will appear across the next three Formula 1 events in the Americas.

For the 22-year-old rookie, the retention represents a vital show of faith after months of uncertainty about his future. But the good news comes against a grim sporting backdrop, with Alpine languishing at the bottom of the constructors’ standings in 2025 and struggling for competitiveness.

Pierre Gasly, who recently secured his own extension with the Enstone team until 2028, acknowledged the difficulties when speaking to Belgium’s RTBF in Austin.

"We are aware and understand the reasons for the problems we are experiencing this year," said the Frenchman. "We made the strategic choice at the start of the season to start focusing very early on 2026.

"We stopped developing this car and when you see how tight the grid is with 20 single-seaters within eight tenths of a second, we are paying a little price for this decision, but it should give us an advantage for next year."

Gasly confirmed that his long-term commitment was made only after "certain guarantees" from management.

"It wasn’t a decision that was made immediately," he added. "I needed certain guarantees from the team and they were able to provide them. There are many reasons to be optimistic."

The 29-year-old said Alpine’s early pivot toward the 2026 regulations was crucial, even at the cost of current results.

"I supported the team in this decision knowing full well that it would make the season difficult, even if it is still a little more complicated than we thought," Gasly said.

"But I am truly convinced that this will put us in a much better position for 2026. I have complete confidence in the team. There are always things to improve, but there is a real dynamic building."