Colapinto colours emerge as Alpine future firms for 2026

Franco Colapinto’s Formula 1 future at Alpine looks increasingly secure - helped by a major new commercial push from his backers at Mercado Libre, whose bright yellow branding now features on the team’s special livery for the next three races.

The Argentine rookie has faced mixed reviews on performance, with team advisor Flavio Briatore warning earlier this season that Colapinto still needs to impress more to guarantee his 2026 seat.

But off track, his value to the Enstone outfit has never been stronger.

Alpine and Mercado Libre on Thursday unveiled the striking yellow livery in Austin, celebrating Latin America’s growing influence in F1 through a campaign titled Unidos por la Velocidad ("United by Speed").

"The livery features Mercado Libre’s iconic yellow, visible across the next three Grands Prix in Austin, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo," Alpine said in a statement. "The campaign, starring Franco Colapinto and Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr., opens a new chapter in our partnership."

Mercado Libre CMO Sean Summers said the collaboration reflects "a shared passion for speed and excellence," while Alpine marketing chief Guy Martin praised the campaign as part of a broader strategy "to connect with new audiences passionate about Formula 1."

Colapinto said racing in his sponsor’s colours is "very special."

"It means bringing a brand to the track that was born in my country and now represents millions of Latin Americans," he said. "For any driver, competing in Formula 1 is a dream. I’m living mine - with effort, dedication, and the support of an incredible team."

Speaking to reporters in Austin, the 22-year-old said Alpine management has simply asked him to "keep doing what I’m doing" in the final six races.

"I’m working very well with the team, and everyone is staying motivated even when we’re struggling for pace," Colapinto said, although he insisted he knows "nothing" about his future yet.

"The car isn’t where we want it to be right now, but I trust that next year it will be quick. When our moment comes, we’ll be ready."