City of Nice will not rescue French GP - mayor

Christian Estrosi has ruled out the city of Nice as the future host of the French GP.

In the Paul Ricard paddock this weekend, most Formula 1 insiders are resigned to the fact that the circuit will not appear on the 2023 schedule.

But Estrosi, who doubles as French GP president but also the mayor of Nice, ruled out widespread reports that the coastal French city could rescue the country’s F1 hopes.

"I will fight with all my strength so that the French GP continues at Paul Ricard," he told Nice-Matin.

"It will not be organised in Nice. There is no question about that," Estrosi added.

"Here at Le Castellet we have a permanent circuit and an organisation that works. We have large cities nearby for accommodation and we have mastered the question of mobility."