Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks

He was at the Catalonia parliament

By GMM

22 March 2019 - 12:42
Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP (...)

Negotiations to extend Barcelona’s contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun.

Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with circuit officials at the Catalonia parliament on Thursday.

In a statement, the Circuit de Catalunya said the meeting "showed the will" of the region to keep hosting formula one beyond 2019.

