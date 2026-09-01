Button publicly urges Alonso to stay at Aston

Jenson Button has publicly urged former teammate Fernando Alonso to stay in Formula 1, with Aston Martin itself publishing the comments on its official website as speculation over the Spaniard’s future continues.

The timing is notable because Honda has also recently made clear that it wants Alonso to remain part of the Aston Martin project.

Button, an Aston Martin ambassador, said Alonso’s retirement would mark the end of one of Formula 1’s great careers - but hopes that decision is still some way off.

"I have no idea whether he’s going to commit to another year in the sport, but I do know whenever he does decide to retire he’ll be rightly regarded as one of the true F1 greats," said the Briton.

"Though personally I hope he’ll stay a little longer."

Button, who raced alongside Alonso at McLaren, said the 45-year-old Spaniard’s adaptability remains one of his defining strengths.

"Fernando drives like no one else," he said.

"He’s aggressive, he can adapt brilliantly, and it’s been that way all through his career. Fernando can adapt to whatever he’s given."

"It’s a special talent."

Button also believes Aston Martin’s current situation gives Alonso a reason to continue.

"I think the difference for Fernando is there’s still an exciting challenge in front of him," said Button.

"Obviously, this year has been tough, but it’s still an exciting time to be at Aston Martin and to be working with people like Adrian Newey."

"Any F1 driver would love to race a car designed by him, and to experience firsthand him driving this team forward."