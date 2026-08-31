Klien says Red Bull was never leaving F1 without Max

Christian Klien has dismissed suggestions Red Bull might have walked away from Formula 1 if Max Verstappen had decided to leave.

Klien knows the company well, having been backed by Red Bull before it owned its own F1 team and placed at Jaguar in 2004.

Speaking to the Dutch magazine Formule 1, the now 43-year-old Austrian said Red Bull’s commitment to the sport now goes far beyond one driver.

"Believe me: Red Bull is absolutely not just leaving the sport like that," he said.

"Just look at the in-house engines they build at Red Bull. That is a huge investment."

"They have a circuit and a television station. Much more has been built around Formula 1 than people might realise."

"Ultimately, F1 is still the best marketing tool for a brand like this."

Klien said Verstappen’s new long-term contract is therefore highly important, but not the reason Red Bull remains in Formula 1.