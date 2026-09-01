Hadjar decision delayed, Red Bull backs 2027 future

Red Bull will wait until Wednesday before deciding whether Isack Hadjar is fit to return at Monza, with Liam Lawson reportedly already involved in preparations in case another substitution is required.

Hadjar missed Zandvoort with a wrist fracture but has reported steady improvement, while Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda remain on standby if the Frenchman still cannot race.

Despite the uncertainty, Hadjar’s longer-term Red Bull future appears much clearer.

Auto Motor und Sport’s Emily Madic reports that the team is satisfied with the 21-year-old and expects a contract extension for 2027 to follow.

"Sources within the Red Bull camp indicate that they are satisfied with teammate Hadjar and expect his contract extension to follow soon."

"While many drivers before the youngster had failed at Red Bull, the Frenchman has so far performed well as Max Verstappen’s teammate."

The report also claims Laurent Mekies has softened Red Bull’s traditional approach to the second car.

"The team is said to have moved away from the strict one-man approach centred around Verstappen," reported Madic.

"The focus is now on greater balance within the team, from which Hadjar also benefits."

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls is reportedly considering joining Red Bull and Ferrari in developing its own version of the innovative rotating ’Macarena’ rear-wing concept.

And fresh details have emerged about Verstappen’s own difficult Zandvoort weekend.

Robert Doornbos told F1-Insider.com that the Dutchman was suffering from a fever of around 39 degrees before his unusual opening-lap crash.

"He had a fever of about 39 degrees and really didn’t feel well," said the former Red Bull driver.

Doornbos stressed there is no proof the illness caused the accident, but admitted his immediate reaction was: "That’s not typical of Max."