Brivio’s F1 inexperience ’doesn’t matter’ - de Meo
"The important thing is that he is an excellent professional"
Search
Renault CEO Luca de Meo has defended his decision to appoint a MotoGP boss to a high-ranking managerial position at the newly-rebranded Alpine team.
Brivio, who famously worked with Valentino Rossi, arrives at Alpine as the F1 team’s ’racing director’, just as Marcin Budkowski is promoted and Cyril Abiteboul ousted altogether.
"He comes from the world of motorcycles, but it doesn’t matter that Formula 1 has two more wheels," de Meo told Corriere della Sera newspaper.
"The important thing is that he is an excellent professional who knows this world and the importance of having a united team with each playing the necessary role, and knowing how to organise work in the right way."
De Meo said Alpine’s goal for 2021 is to achieve "more podiums", ahead of "the real test that awaits us in 2022 when the new regulations come into force".
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Official: Davide Brivio joins Alpine F1 Team as Racing Director
add_circle Alpine eyes consistent podiums in 2022
add_circle Alpine F1 team reveals car launch name as it teases F1 livery
add_circle Renault announces exit of F1 team boss Abiteboul
More on Alpine F1 Team