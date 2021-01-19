Brivio’s F1 inexperience ’doesn’t matter’ - de Meo

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has defended his decision to appoint a MotoGP boss to a high-ranking managerial position at the newly-rebranded Alpine team.

Brivio, who famously worked with Valentino Rossi, arrives at Alpine as the F1 team’s ’racing director’, just as Marcin Budkowski is promoted and Cyril Abiteboul ousted altogether.

"He comes from the world of motorcycles, but it doesn’t matter that Formula 1 has two more wheels," de Meo told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The important thing is that he is an excellent professional who knows this world and the importance of having a united team with each playing the necessary role, and knowing how to organise work in the right way."

De Meo said Alpine’s goal for 2021 is to achieve "more podiums", ahead of "the real test that awaits us in 2022 when the new regulations come into force".