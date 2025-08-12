British F1 media bias debate reignites after Bortoleto snub

Claims of obvious bias in the British Formula 1 media have resurfaced after rookie Gabriel Bortoleto’s standout performances received limited coverage in the UK broadcast of recent grands prix.

Fernando Alonso, whose company manages Bortoleto, praised the Sauber rookie’s run to sixth in Hungary - but also noted the media imbalance.

"If he was English or something and finished sixth for Sauber, he’d be on the front page of all the papers," Alonso said.

Australian F1 photographer Kym Illman analysed mentions during the Sky Sports UK commentary at the Belgian GP. Lando Norris topped the count with 106 mentions, ahead of Oscar Piastri on 88, Lewis Hamilton on 58 despite subdued performances, and Max Verstappen with only 54.

Bortoleto, despite another strong showing, was second from last with just 8 mentions.

Olav Mol, long-time Dutch F1 commentator, told Ziggo Sport’s De Stamtafel program that Alonso’s criticism was valid.

"He’s absolutely right," Mol said. "(Charles) Leclerc’s pole position wasn’t shown at all. Only in a small frame, because those English people are like, ’Lando this, Lando that’."

However, he added: "It’s up to them. It’s their choice, that’s up to them."

Colleague Jack Plooij, however, argued that Bortoleto deserves greater recognition. "Right now, he’s head and shoulders above the rest."

Illman’s comparison also showed that Dutch broadcaster Viaplay and Sky Italia provided more balanced coverage, with Bortoleto receiving double the mentions on Viaplay compared to Sky UK.