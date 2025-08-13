Albers questions ’friendly’ atmosphere among F1 drivers

Christijan Albers says he struggles to relate to the unusually harmonious relationships between today’s Formula 1 drivers.

Speaking on De Telegraaf’s F1 podcast, the former Minardi and Midland driver contrasted the current scene - where rivals often travel, train and socialise together - with his own era, when most drivers barely spoke and some openly despised one another.

The discussion was sparked by De Telegraaf’s F1 correspondent Erik van Haren, who recalled: "I had dinner in Budapest on Saturday, and there was a former champion at the table. He said: I think Max (Verstappen) is the only one who’s really good.

"He thought a lot of the drivers in the field were a bit average. He said he missed the personalities in the sport. These days, they’re all friends. You see them laughing together.

"He’s missing that spark a bit, and things aren’t really happening with Norris and Piastri either. Do you share that opinion?"

The Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri pairing and 2025 title battle has occasionally produced on-track tension and actual contact, but McLaren has consistently talked up their camaraderie - and the drivers have played along.

"I find it difficult," Albers admitted. "Maybe it’s the world that’s changed and the generation we’re in. I never knew it like that.

"There was more competition with each other. Your teammate was your first rival. It’s not like you just went out for a game of cards. You only socialised on special occasions."

Albers suggested the image of genuine friendship between teammates is largely for public consumption. "You can’t tell me that Norris or Piastri sit at home and say to their girlfriend: ’What a nice guy, that Norris.’ Or ’It’s great that Piastri won’."

"Do you really think that happens?"