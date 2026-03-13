Marko warns F1 must adapt to keep Verstappen

Dr Helmut Marko has weighed in on growing speculation that Max Verstappen could walk away from Formula 1, warning the sport must urgently restore the primacy of the driver if it wants to hold onto its four-time world champion.

The retired Red Bull adviser, speaking to outlets including f1-insider.com and Kronen Zeitung, said the 2026 regulations have stripped away the very skills that made Verstappen exceptional.

"What Verstappen and others once learned in karting is now useless," he said. "And that’s why Max is currently lacking the challenge and the fun.

"Formula 1 needs to adapt the rules as quickly as possible to make the driver more important again."

His concern is well-founded. In Thursday’s FIA press conference in Shanghai, Verstappen came within a syllable of a profanity when describing his conflicted feelings about the new era - catching himself just in time as he recalled the 5000 euro swearing fine.

"It’s almost like a bit of a mind... I can’t swear. It’s 5k now?," the Dutchman smiled.

"Anyway, you know what I mean, right? So no, I don’t want to leave, but I also hope of course that it gets better. I’ve had discussions with FOM and FIA and I think we are working towards something, hopefully, and hopefully that will improve everything."

When pressed directly on whether he would remain in F1, Verstappen was candid about the contradiction he is living.

"I don’t want to leave really. Like I said, I wish I had a bit more fun for sure, but I’m also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun. I get to race the Nordschleife. Hope in the coming years I can do Spa, hopefully Le Mans. So I’m combining stuff to find other stuff that I find really fun as well.

"But at the same time, it’s a bit conflicting because I don’t really enjoy driving the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well."

Marko told Kronen Zeitung he fully understands why the Nurburgring 24 Hours - where Verstappen will race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for his own Verstappen.com Racing outfit - has taken on such appeal.

"Compared to Formula 1, that’s pure racing, and the Nordschleife is the most beautiful circuit in the world," said the 82-year-old. "In such a GT3 car you drive the entire distance fully and you don’t have to constantly pay attention to things like the tyres."

Marko plans to be watching closely - and noted no awkwardness in Verstappen racing a Mercedes with Red Bull sponsorship despite Red Bull’s rivalry with the Silver Arrows on the F1 grid.

"Yes, definitely. The fact that he drives a Mercedes there also clearly shows that Red Bull and Mercedes are not enemies, although they are opponents in Formula 1. At least Max will do anything to win that race."

On the rules themselves, Marko was frank. "It will certainly get better," he said, before admitting the regulations are "far too complicated".

"I skimmed through them, but all the details were too much for me."

He retained warm words for his former team’s efforts with their new power unit, and saved particular praise for 18-year-old Racing Bulls debutant Arvid Lindblad, who scored points in Melbourne.

"I was very impressed by Lindblad. To finish eighth in the very first race is truly extraordinary," said the Austrian. "I’m especially pleased because I more or less pushed him through against all odds last year."

As for Isack Hadjar - emerging as a rare foil for Verstappen at Red Bull - Dr Marko is maintaining his exacting standards. "Was he impressed with me?" Hadjar has said of his old mentor in Shanghai. "He’s never impressed."