Binotto threatened Red Bull with legal action - source
"He spoke firmly to Horner"
Search
Mattia Binotto confronted Christian Horner after the US GP and threatened him with legal action, according to the Spanish source Motorlat.
Other photographic evidence emerging in the wake of the Austin race appear to back up correspondent Yhacbec Lopez’s claim about the Ferrari chief’s fury.
The normally calm Binotto was enraged after Austin when Red Bull-Honda driver Max Verstappen said Ferrari had been caught "cheating" with its engine.
"I was standing outside the Red Bull hospitality," Lopez claims.
"When (Red Bull boss) Horner had finished with English journalists, Mattia began an exchange of clear and blunt views.
"He spoke firmly to Horner and what I managed to hear was a warning about legal action. Horner explained that he (Verstappen) only shared an opinion, and Mattia replied in a strict tone.
"From what I saw, it is clear that Binotto is far from being the good natured boss that many think he is," Lopez added.
Ferrari
add_circle Ferrari not ready to sign up for 2021 - Camilleri
add_circle Ferrari hits back at ’cheating’ accusation
add_circle FIA ruling may have stopped Ferrari engine advantage
add_circle Top teams will keep advantage in 2021 - Binotto
More on Ferrari
Red Bull
add_circle Hamilton and Verstappen ’agreed’ to stop media war
add_circle Binotto threatened Red Bull with legal action - source
add_circle Verstappen’s cheating accusation ’understandable’ - father
add_circle 2020 to be F1’s most expensive year ’ever’ - Horner
add_circle Albon poised to keep Red Bull seat
More on Red Bull