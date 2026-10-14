Binotto says Audi progress bigger than results show

Mattia Binotto says Audi’s first Formula 1 season has been more successful behind the scenes than the results alone suggest.

Audi struggled badly early in its debut works season but has become a much more regular points contender since the summer, with Nico Hulkenberg scoring again in Singapore.

"I’m happy, but on the other hand, I’m not entirely satisfied yet," Binotto told Sky.

"We still have a long way to go. The goal is to be title contenders by 2030."

"But the dream is to achieve this even sooner."

Binotto said Audi’s biggest gains are happening away from public view.

"I believe the greatest achievement so far lies where it is least visible to the fans," said the Italian and former Ferrari team boss.

"Overall, we see how the team is developing. The attitude, the team culture, the way people interact - everything is evolving."

"The energy is right, the atmosphere is good."

He stressed that the transformation from Sauber into a full works operation was never going to happen instantly.

"You don’t go from a small private team to a winning team overnight," said Binotto.

"We’re a solid team that’s currently working on consolidating our competitiveness in the midfield."

Binotto also dismissed concerns that Audi’s split operation between Hinwil and Neuburg is a major handicap.

"We may have these two locations, but it’s one team, one goal, one shared task. I like the way everyone is growing together and helping each other."

"I think that’s the most important factor in this transformation."