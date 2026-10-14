Alesi says Hamilton-Ferrari clash ’bound to happen’

Jean Alesi says Lewis Hamilton’s decision to ignore Ferrari’s strategy call in Singapore was "bound to happen" after months of tension over the team’s decisions.

Hamilton stayed out when Ferrari wanted him to pit - a call he later admitted cost him a potential podium.

"It’s a shame Hamilton didn’t listen to the pitwall," Alesi wrote in Corriere della Sera.

"Something like this was bound to happen, considering Lewis has been complaining for a while now, questioning the team’s work."

Fellow former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux was more sympathetic to Hamilton’s reasoning.

"The team made a mistake at Silverstone and Hungary, so this time he preferred to make the decision himself," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He later apologised, but it was a shame."

Arnoux believes Ferrari’s bigger problem is the frequency of its strategic errors.

"The fundamental problem is that far more mistakes are being made in Maranello than at the other teams," said the 78-year-old.

"This year Ferrari has a good car, but they have lost many points due to poor strategies."

Meanwhile, former Ferrari engineer Luigi Mazzola defended Charles Leclerc against suggestions that even Max Verstappen would achieve substantially more with the SF-26.

"In my opinion, Verstappen wouldn’t perform any better than Leclerc at the wheel of this Ferrari," Mazzola told Sky Italia.

"With the right car, the Monegasque driver is certainly capable of winning races."

Alesi also saw encouragement in Ferrari’s Singapore pace.

"The SF-26 was competitive in Singapore right from Friday, which reassures the fans as we look ahead to next year," said the Frenchman.

"I think the development work is progressing in the right direction."

Meanwhile Arnoux believes Kimi Antonelli is handling the final stages of his championship campaign correctly.

"He’s a mature and calm person, and I’m sure he’ll keep a clear head," he said.

"In recent races, he’s focused on the championship, avoiding unnecessary risks. He must continue like this."

Arnoux added that Antonelli has maintained his form even as Mercedes lost its earlier dominance.

"He’s now the undisputed leader of Mercedes, while George Russell has become a second driver," he said.

"Last year wasn’t a good one, but Kimi has learned from his mistakes and has improved enormously in a very short time."