Audi boss rejects F1 exit fears amid VW crisis

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has rejected suggestions that Volkswagen’s deepening financial crisis could threaten the company’s Formula 1 project.

The VW Group is undergoing a major restructuring, with around 50,000 job cuts planned globally and a sharply reduced 2026 profit outlook.

But Dollner told Sport Bild that Audi’s F1 operation was deliberately structured to stand apart from those pressures.

"No. The project is completely independent," he insisted.

"Both from the Volkswagen Group and from Audi as a company. That was and is immensely important to us."

He said Audi built an independent financial model before committing to Formula 1.

"Before taking the step towards Formula 1 three years ago, we developed a business case that includes independent financing," said Dollner.

"The goal is for this to reach break-even within this decade."

Speculation has also grown that Audi could sell further shares in the team, particularly given the involvement of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Dollner admitted there is strong outside interest but denied that another sale is imminent.

"There’s a lot of external interest, but we’re not planning a share sale at this time," he said.

"If we do consider this option, it will be through a structured process with an appropriate timeframe. We don’t see a need for it at this time."

He said Audi intends to remain the majority shareholder even if further investment is eventually accepted.

Dollner also insisted the long-term sporting target remains unchanged.

"That is still our goal, yes," he said of winning the world championship by 2030.

"We will - and already have - had to accept setbacks along the way. But that’s part of it."

Audi currently sits P8 in the constructors’ championship, with Dollner rating the debut season a "solid 2".