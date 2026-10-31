Zehnder to leave Audi after 39 years at Hinwil

Beat Zehnder will leave Audi’s Formula 1 operation at the end of 2026, bringing to an end an extraordinary 39-year spell with the Hinwil team.

Zehnder joined Peter Sauber’s operation in 1988, five years before the team entered Formula 1, and remained through the Sauber, BMW Sauber, Alfa Romeo and now Audi eras.

He was part of Sauber’s successful sportscar program before becoming team manager in Formula 1 from 1994, later moving into management and heritage roles.

Audi confirmed that the 60-year-old will depart at the end of December as part of a restructuring ahead of 2027.

Zehnder told Blick the decision also reflects a desire to slow down.

"I finally want to take better care of my wife Nadine," he said.

"Yes, I’ve been travelling for almost too long, and the job consumes you in Formula 1."

He leaves with 601 consecutive Formula 1 races to his name.

Audi said Zehnder had been "a mentor to hundreds of team members and drivers" during his time at Hinwil.