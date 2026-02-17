Barcelona secures F1 future in rotation deal with Spa

Long-running uncertainty about Barcelona’s Formula 1 future has been settled, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya confirmed on the calendar through 2032 on a rotational basis.

Formula 1 announced a multi-year extension that will see the renamed Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix take place in 2026, and then in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

The event will rotate with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, which is scheduled for 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

With Madrid set to take the annual Spanish GP slot from 2026, it had been unclear how Barcelona would fit into the long-term calendar. The new agreement confirms the Montmelo circuit will share its alternating arrangement with Spa.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the deal.

"Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come," he said.

The event, having hosted grands prix since 1991, will officially be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from 2026 onward.