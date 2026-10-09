Bottas: The wildest part was the night drives in the jungle

Valtteri Bottas’ 420-kilometre bike ride from Malaysia to Singapore has drawn plenty of admiration - but Nico Hulkenberg was not impressed.

Bottas’ early spin at Sepang triggered the Safety Car that ruined Hulkenberg’s gamble on slick tyres, and the Audi driver made that clear when asked about the Finn’s journey.

"I would have preferred it if he hadn’t spun on Sunday and had concentrated a bit more on the race and not on his bike tour," Hulkenberg said.

"Because he really ruined my race."

Bottas nevertheless arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after four days riding gravel roads and remote routes through Malaysia.

"That was great fun, I’m glad I did the tour," said the Finn.

"All the routes were planned out. I also scheduled the two longer stages for Monday and Tuesday so they wouldn’t be too close to the race weekend."

He rejected suggestions that the ride could compromise him physically at one of Formula 1’s toughest races.

"No, of course I wouldn’t do it if I knew it would hurt my performance," said Bottas.

"At least I’m pretty used to the heat now, that’s for sure. The amount of sweat I’ve produced over the last few days was pretty impressive."

"But the more time you spend in the heat, the better you get used to it."

The trip also produced some unexpected encounters.

"I saw a cobra," the Cadillac driver beamed.

"And I saw a python crossing the road right in front of me."

Bottas was also chased by a dog, delayed by cows and forced to jump his bike over a large lizard.

"The wildest part was the night drives in the jungle, the sounds out there," he revealed.

"That’s when your mind starts playing tricks on you: What’s out there?"

Bottas’ Cadillac teammate Sergio Perez was more impressed than Hulkenberg.

"I find the tour very impressive - he has set the bar very high," said the Mexican. "But I’d rather go golfing than do something like that."