Minister congratulates Rwanda before F1 deal official

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie has congratulated Rwanda on securing a 2030 Formula 1 race - even though the deal has still not been officially confirmed.

Reports this week claim Rwanda has reached an agreement to join the calendar in 2030 with a new permanent circuit near Bugesera International Airport, around 40 kilometres from Kigali.

However, Formula 1, the FIA and the Rwandan government have not yet formally announced it.

McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, nevertheless treated the reported agreement as settled.

"We are happy for Rwanda’s 2030 F1," he wrote on X.

"They have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it."

But McKenzie insisted Rwanda’s apparent success does not end South Africa’s own push to bring Formula 1 back to the continent.

"Remember though that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year, and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one."

"SA will get F1, even before 2030."

South Africa has continued pursuing its own Formula 1 return, with Kyalami among the projects previously linked to the campaign.

Africa has not hosted a grand prix since Kyalami in 1993.