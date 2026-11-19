McLaren boss Andrea Stella believes Oscar Piastri is finally overcoming his difficult 2026 season, insisting the Australian must return to championship-winning form if the team is to challenge Mercedes next year.

Piastri has struggled to match teammate Lando Norris throughout the season and recently parted ways with long-time managers Mark and Ann Webber.

But Stella believes progress has been made behind the scenes.

"This has been a very complex season for Oscar, who faced significant challenges adapting to the car, the new regulations, and the tyres," Stella told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But now, after a lot of work with the team, I think he’s found the right understanding of all these aspects."

Stella wants both drivers fighting for the championship again in 2027.

"We’re very determined to ensure that, as we regain our position as a team capable of fighting for the championship next year, we want to have an Oscar capable of fighting for the title, as he did in 2025," added the Italian.

Stella also revealed that McLaren began 2026 approximately three months behind its rivals in development.

Part of that disadvantage came from fighting for the 2025 championship until the final race, while its status as a Mercedes customer team created additional complications.

"Mercedes had an extremely important commitment, which was to have a reliable and competitive engine in 2026, and we were not their priority in all of this," Stella admitted.

However, he stressed that the relationship remained strong and that McLaren’s recent upgrades had demonstrated its recovery.

"We want to get back into the title fight," he said.

"As champions, we can’t now stand back and say, ’No, even a third or fourth place is fine.’ Our ambition is to confirm our status as world champions."