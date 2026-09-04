F1 teases return of group season launch

Formula 1 appears to be reviving its controversial group season-launch concept for 2027, with a new three-day event teased for February 18-20.

F1’s official social media channels posted a short promotional video carrying the messages "Get ready for the season launch" and "All to drive for".

The video also appears to zoom in on Italy, strongly suggesting the event will be staged there, although Formula 1 has not yet confirmed a venue or detailed format.

The teaser simply said: "Something special is coming."

The news recalls F1’s previous collective launch, F1 75 Live at The O2 in London in February 2025, which brought the entire grid together for a heavily promoted one-night show that drew plenty of criticism and mockery.