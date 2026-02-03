Antonelli ’ready’ for year two after moving out on his own

Kimi Antonelli says he feels more prepared for his second Formula 1 season after taking another step toward independence, revealing he has moved out of his family home and is now living on his own in San Marino.

Speaking to Italian daily La Repubblica, the 19-year-old said the change off track has mirrored his growing confidence on it.

"It’s time to be the man of the house, since I live alone," Antonelli said. "Before, I was at my parents’ place and didn’t lift a finger. Now I have to organise myself - cleaning, laundry, keeping things tidy. I like it.

"It’s nice to have a space of my own to come back to after tiring weeks away."

Despite the move, Antonelli stressed he remains close to his family, admitting his mother still offers a helping hand. On track, the Italian says early running with the new-generation cars has been encouraging, even if true competitiveness remains hard to judge.

"We seem competitive and the initial impressions are positive," said the Mercedes driver. "We’ve done a lot of laps without problems right from the first outing. But it’s difficult to know where we are compared to others because you don’t know fuel loads or engine modes."

Antonelli, who enters his second full F1 season alongside George Russell, has not scaled back his ambitions.

"The goal is always the same - be the best, be fast and win - maybe even fight for the world championship," he said. "It won’t be easy with such a strong teammate, but the new regulations are a great opportunity. I’ve reflected on what didn’t work last year and I feel more ready."

He added that racing alongside established stars now feels normal.

"At first, sharing the track with drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen made an impression on me. Now I’m used to it. I have huge respect and admiration for them, but the aim is always the same - to beat everyone."

Asked who stood out during testing, Antonelli pointed to Red Bull, highlighting its in-house power unit developed with Ford. He also praised the reliability of Ferrari and said McLaren looked well executed despite early issues.

As for the cars themselves, Antonelli said the increased electrical power has transformed the driving experience.

"The acceleration is much more abrupt," he explained. "The battery doesn’t last long, so when the electric power drops, the car tends to plateau on the straight. That’s completely new."

"They’re lighter, more agile and fun to drive," he added. "Slow corners feel better than last year, but in fast ones you feel the lack of downforce. Braking is tricky too, especially with active aero. But this is just the beginning - the progress will be huge once teams understand the cars."

Summing up his mindset heading into the new season, Antonelli was clear: "Compared to a year ago, I know what to expect. I know this world better. I’m ready."