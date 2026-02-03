Williams lose Santander and gain Barclays backing ahead of delayed reveal

Williams will unveil its 2026 car without one of its most recognisable partners, with it emerging on the eve of the team’s online launch that Santander has ended its sponsorship of the Grove-based outfit.

According to Spanish daily Marca, the Spanish banking giant has revised its Formula 1 sponsorship strategy and will no longer be associated with Williams from 2026. As a result, Santander and Openbank branding will disappear from the FW48 and the team’s racewear, ending a deal that also included paddock access and client hospitality experiences.

The timing is awkward for Williams, whose new car - to be driven by Spaniard Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon - will be revealed virtually on Tuesday after delays left the team missing the entire Barcelona shakedown week.

A Santander spokesperson confirmed the split: "We would like to thank Atlassian Williams F1 Team for their work, professionalism, and commitment during the past season. We wish them success in the future."

While withdrawing from Williams, Santander is not leaving Formula 1. The bank remains the championship’s official banking partner and is set to increase its presence at selected grands prix in 2026.

Its branding will feature on circuit lighting and static displays at eight races, including Barcelona, Silverstone, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, as well as Miami. Santander is also expected to make a major investment in the new Madrid-based Spanish GP at the Madring circuit.

Barclays joins Williams F1 Team as Official Banking Partner for 2026 and beyond

Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Barclays are proud to announce a major new global partnership, uniting two British icons defined by excellence, innovation and trust with their sights set firmly on the future.

Williams is one of the top three most-successful Formula 1 teams of all time with 114 wins, nine Constructors’ World Championships and seven Drivers’ World Championships over its 48-year history. The team is joining forces with Barclays, the world-renowned bank founded more than 325 years ago and trusted by tens of millions of customers in more than 40 countries.

Barclays will become Official Banking Partner to Williams as Formula 1 enters a completely new regulations era for 2026. The team has been building towards the rule change with focus and determination as part of its long-term plan to return to the front of the grid, an ethos shared by Barclays in the way they support their clients.

The attributes shared by Williams and Barclays are significant: data-driven performance and advanced analytics, precision execution and investment in technology, through to continual adaptability and innovation.

This is Barclays’ first-ever partnership in Formula 1, complementing its leading sports partnership portfolio which includes the Premier League, Barclays’ Women’s Super League, Wimbledon, the WNBA New York Liberty and Lord’s – the home of cricket. Barclays has chosen Williams as a strategic partner to support the team’s transformation, open doors to key markets and decision-makers who share passion for Formula 1, and connect Barclays with the next generation of fans – 43% of whom are under-35 and 42% women.

Barclays branding will feature prominently on the FW48, Williams’ all-new challenger, with the racing livery being unveiled later today. It will also feature on the helmets of drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, team clothing and throughout the team’s trackside garages and hospitality.

The partnership marks a renewed alliance for Barclays and Williams, whose legendary founder Sir Frank Williams was a customer of the bank which also provided the team with banking services for many years.

Today’s announcement also continues Williams’ commercial growth which has seen a host of major global brands join the team’s mission to return to the front of the grid. Over the past three years Williams has welcomed Atlassian as Title Partner, alongside Komatsu, Super Group, NMC2, VAST Data, Stephens, Airia, Brillio, Keeper Security, Zoox and New Era. Kraken, Gulf Oil International Ltd and Duracell have all extended their partnerships, recognising Williams’ award-winning and innovative approach. Heading into 2026 the team has announced new partnerships with Anthropic, BNY, Wilkinson Sword and Nuveen.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team: “We are delighted to welcome Barclays into the sport as Official Banking Partner to Atlassian Williams F1 Team. As we prepare for one of the most significant regulatory changes in Formula 1 history, we’re preparing to seize the opportunities of the new era together with Barclays as we continue investing for long-term success.”

Stephen Dainton, President, Barclays Bank PLC: “Our partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team will deepen our client engagement and elevate our brand across our key markets as we grow our investment banking and private banking and wealth management relationships. Working with one of the most storied teams in Formula 1 brings unparalleled global visibility.

“Barclays has long been one of sport’s most committed corporate partners — from the Premier League and the Women’s Super League to Lord’s, Wimbledon, NBA Brooklyn Nets and WNBA Liberty — and we pair those world stage platforms with major investment in community and grassroots sport. It’s this combination of elite performance and local impact that defines our approach.”