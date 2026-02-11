Antonelli crashes ultra-rare AMG days after delivery

Mercedes’ teenage racer Kimi Antonelli has escaped injury after crashing his newly delivered company car near his new home in San Marino - just hours before pre-season testing in Bahrain.

According to Germany’s Bild and Italian reports including Il Resto del Carlino and Corriere della Sera, the 19-year-old lost control of a strictly limited Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors Edition on Saturday evening in the Serravalle area.

Mercedes confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident near his home in San Marino on Saturday evening," the team said. "Police were on the scene after being notified by Kimi.

"No other vehicle was involved, and although his car was damaged, Kimi was completely unharmed."

Police reconstructed a damage trail of approximately 144 metres. Italian media report the car first struck a roadside pole on the right, then hit the central barrier twice before coming to rest against a retaining wall. Some outlets have speculated about high speed, though there is no official confirmation.

The car in question is one of just 200 examples worldwide, inspired by Mercedes’ 2024 Silver Arrow design and powered by a 612-horsepower twin-turbo V8. Industry estimates place its value at around EUR 230,000.

Antonelli had only taken delivery of the car days earlier. Notably, he obtained his road licence in San Marino rather than Italy, where strict power limits apply to novice drivers. The microstate’s regulations allowed him to legally drive high-performance machinery of this type - a factor understood to have influenced his decision to base himself there as he begins living independently.

Despite the scare, there are no sporting consequences. Antonelli has already travelled to Bahrain and will take part in the first official group test of 2026 at the Sakhir circuit from February 11-13.

He is scheduled to run on Wednesday and Friday afternoons, and on Thursday morning.