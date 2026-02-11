Cadillac engine project ’ahead of schedule’ - Towriss

Dan Towriss insists Cadillac’s long-term Formula 1 power unit program is progressing faster than expected, as the American newcomer prepares for its debut season.

Speaking in a conference call with major media, the team’s CEO confirmed General Motors’ in-house engine is currently targeted for 2029 - but could arrive sooner if the regulatory landscape shifts.

"The project is actually ahead of schedule," Towriss said. "Currently, we plan to compete with the Cadillac PU in 2029."

Under the present rules, Cadillac will race as a Ferrari customer from 2026, with its own General Motors-backed power unit scheduled to follow three years later. However, ongoing discussions about potential post-2030 engine revisions mean timelines could change.

"There have been some developments with the PU rules and we are following all of that closely," Towriss explained. "Under the current regulations, we are on track to introduce the PU in 2029.

"It’s possible that the rules will change before 2031, but it’s also possible that they won’t change before 2030 or 2031.

"Regardless of the timing, it’s important that the Cadillac PU is on the grid as soon as possible and from my position that is absolutely the number one priority. If there is a way to bring it forward, we will do so, but at the moment our focus remains on 2029."

For now, Cadillac’s focus is on building a solid foundation with Ferrari supply. Towriss praised the cooperation with Frederic Vasseur and his team.

"It’s been very good working with Ferrari," he said. "Fred and his team have been great and supportive in Barcelona. We are very happy with our relationship with Ferrari and how well it is going."

Ferrari will understandably protect its intellectual property while supplying a future rival, but Towriss downplayed any concerns.

"You’d naturally bring your own IP, right? So Ferrari has that, and the GM Performance Power Unit Group is developing its own IP. These programs will be completely independent," he said.

On track, expectations remain cautious. Driver Sergio Perez recently said finishing last in 2026 would be a disappointment, and Towriss echoed that competitive mindset without setting arbitrary targets.

"Points is an arbitrary goal," he admitted. "Firstly, in the first year we want to see how many cars we can pass on the track and how far we can climb in the standings. That’s really the thinking we have at this stage."

He acknowledged that Melbourne may expose aerodynamic weaknesses.

"We will likely be behind in terms of aerodynamics in Melbourne, but it’s also true that we will gain more data. This will allow us to accelerate the development of this car."

Barcelona’s running, he stressed, was purely about reliability. "Everything is new - a first steering column, a first fuel system, so our only focus was reliability."

Meanwhile, Cadillac has strengthened its leadership team. Lewis Hamilton’s right-hand-man Marc Hynes has joined as chief racing officer, tasked with aligning drivers and engineering operations.

Towriss says the objective is bigger than short-term points.

"We’re not going to be obsessed with scoring points from the start," he said. "What we’re aiming for is long-term success in this sport."