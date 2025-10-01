Another female candidate enters FIA presidential race

Virginie Philippot has announced her candidacy for the FIA presidency, becoming the second woman to challenge Mohammed Ben Sulayem in December’s election.

The 33-year-old Belgian-born motorsport journalist, entrepreneur and former model confirmed her bid via Instagram, declaring her quest "not to be the first but to make sure I’m not the last".

"Motorsport should reflect the real world - bold, diverse and united."

Philippot, who has competed in lower-tier categories and attended F1 and WEC events, is not widely known within the racing establishment but is aiming to become the FIA’s first female president.

She joins Laura Villars and American former steward Tim Mayer on the ballot alongside incumbent Ben Sulayem, with the decisive vote set for December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Her platform centres on inclusivity, transparency and female participation, drawing on her work as founder of the NGO Drive For Hope, which supports education and orphans in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Let’s build an FIA that’s truly inclusive for every voice, every story, every passion," she said.

Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo noted Philippot’s unconventional background, which includes modelling contests such as Miss Belgium 2011, Miss International 2017 and a brief entry in the Miss Universe Democratic Republic of Congo 2025 pageant.

Despite her limited FIA experience, Philippot hopes her outsider status and advocacy credentials can sway delegates away from the incumbent. "The race for the future starts now," she declared.