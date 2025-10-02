Singapore ’benchmark’ for Verstappen’s title hopes

Max Verstappen heads into Singapore chasing victory at the only circuit on the current calendar where he has never stood on the top step.

Red Bull has traditionally struggled in the heat and low grip of Marina Bay, but back-to-back wins from pole in Baku and Monza have revived the Dutchman’s championship chances.

"That will be a benchmark - how does the car perform in the high temperatures and low grip in Singapore," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"If he’s also competing for the win there, which I don’t expect... I was wrong before as well," the German smiled.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted to Austria’s Kronen Zeitung: "It’s unfortunately not our car’s favourite circuit, and since we won every race in 2023 except Singapore, we’ve suffered a bit of a trauma there.

"But he’s fully motivated again," the Austrian added, "and that’s worth more than any update."

Marko continues to be amazed by Verstappen’s level - not only in Formula 1 but across other disciplines. The 82-year-old watched the live stream as his protege dominated on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring.

"He beat all the experts, who only drive these cars at this circuit all year," Marko enthused. "In the rain, he was ten to fifteen seconds faster than everyone else, and his start was sensational."

Looking ahead to Singapore, Marko believes Verstappen is still evolving. "He continues to develop and is far from his peak," he explained. "He’s achieved his last victories with natural ease.

"He’s becoming calmer, but not slower, and technically he’s only improving."